Shoplifting suspect caught: Deputies find stolen goods in traffic stop

article

The Brief Stephens County deputies caught a wanted Statesboro man during a traffic stop on Toccoa Bypass near Mize Road following a convenience store theft. Investigators connected the driver to a shoplifting report on West Currahee Street after matching his vehicle description and finding stolen goods inside. The suspect was released on a $2,000 bond and extradited to face outstanding warrants in Hall County and Statesboro.



A 39-year-old man wanted in multiple jurisdictions was arrested Thursday afternoon after a traffic stop in Stephens County led deputies to stolen merchandise from a nearby store, authorities said.

What we know:

Deputies pulled over David Michael Simms, 39, of Statesboro, in a black BMW X6 around 3:21 p.m. Thursday on Toccoa Bypass near Mize Road for a traffic violation. While deputies were conducting the stop, 911 dispatchers broadcasted a shoplifting report from a convenience store on West Currahee Street. The caller described a man leaving the business with multiple packages in a black BMW, which matched Simms and his vehicle.

Deputies who responded to the store gathered evidence showing a person matching Simms' description leaving with packages in the same type of vehicle. After relaying those details to the deputies on the bypass, officers conducted a roadside interview and searched the vehicle with his consent, finding the stolen items inside.

What's next:

Simms was taken to the Stephens County Detention Center without incident and charged with theft by shoplifting alongside a traffic citation. Authorities noted he was also wanted on similar charges by the Statesboro Police Department and the Hall County Sheriff's Office.

He was released on a $2,000 bond Monday morning and extradited to another facility to face his active warrants.

What we don't know:

Officials have not detailed what specific items were stolen from the store or the exact total value of the merchandise. Authorities have also not disclosed which law enforcement agency took custody of Simms following his extradition.