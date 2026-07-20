Woman hospitalized after stray bullet hits Athens home

The Brief A woman went to a local hospital Sunday after a stray bullet hit her inside an Athens apartment. Gunfire broke out following an argument outside the building, hitting multiple apartments along Rolling Ridge Drive. Police are actively investigating the shooting and asking anyone with information to contact local detectives.



An investigation is underway after a woman was shot by a stray bullet inside her Athens home early Sunday morning.

What we know:

Officers responded to a home along Rolling Ridge Drive just after 2 a.m. Sunday after receiving reports of a woman hit by gunfire. Investigators determined an argument broke out near her apartment, sending stray bullets through several nearby homes.

The woman suffered non-life-threatening injuries and was taken to a local hospital for medical treatment. Authorities noted that gunfire damaged multiple units in the complex.

What we don't know:

Authorities have not released the names or descriptions of any suspects involved in the weekend shooting. It remains unclear how many total shots were fired or what sparked the argument outside.

What you can do:

Detectives are asking anyone with details about the shooting to reach out to local investigators. Tipsters can email Detective Lister at Hovie.Lister@accgov.com or call 762-400-7333.