Tropical depression forms in Gulf: What to expect this week

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The Brief A tropical depression has formed in the eastern Gulf of Mexico and is slowly shifting toward the northern Gulf Coast. Forecasters expect the sprawling system to build into a tropical storm by Monday as it moves closer to the Florida Panhandle. Meteorologists warn that locally heavy rainfall could trigger flash flooding across parts of the coastal southern states through Thursday.



A slow-moving tropical depression has formed off the west coast of Florida and is projected to strengthen into a tropical storm by Monday, bringing the threat of heavy rain, high winds and coastal flooding to the northern Gulf Coast.

What we know:

The National Hurricane Center said Tropical Depression Two developed Sunday morning in the northeastern Gulf. The sprawling system carries maximum sustained winds of 30 mph with higher gusts and is crawling north-northwestward at just 1 mph. Officials issued a Tropical Storm Watch stretching from the Ochlockonee River to the Florida-Alabama border, meaning tropical storm conditions are possible within the next 36 to 48 hours.

What we don't know:

Officials have not yet confirmed the exact track or the ultimate intensity of the storm, noting that its final strength depends heavily on how close the center stays to the coastline. Forecasters said there is low confidence in the long-range path because it remains unclear how much the system will interact with land.

Local perspective:

While the direct impacts are expected to stay well south of metro Atlanta, meteorologists have not yet detailed how far inland the outer rain bands or residual moisture might track later in the week.

What they're saying:

Metro Atlanta residents planning travel to the Gulf Coast or those with loved ones in the region should closely monitor the storm, as heavy rain could disrupt travel and spark flash flooding. The system is expected to dump 2 to 4 inches of rain, with isolated spots seeing up to 8 inches through Thursday along the coast from western Florida to southern Alabama, Mississippi and Louisiana. The National Weather Service warned that these downpours could quickly overwhelm storm drains and trigger dangerous flash flooding, particularly in low-lying and urban areas.

What's next:

Forecasters expect the depression to steadily intensify into a tropical storm by Monday as it edges closer to the Florida Panhandle. The system is projected to push near or along the northern Gulf Coast over the next several days before taking a westward turn. Coastal areas could see a storm surge of 1 to 3 feet above ground level during high tide, alongside hazardous rip currents and minor damage to docks and piers.

The Air Force Hurricane Hunters are scheduled to fly into the system later Sunday to gather better data on its structure.