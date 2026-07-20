Tropical depression forms in Gulf as inland heat index rises

The Brief Tropical Storm Bertha is expected to develop near the Gulf coast, but direct local impacts will remain minimal. Most regional areas will stay dry Monday with only a handful of late-day storms expected. Scattered afternoon showers are forecast to increase by Wednesday and continue through the upcoming weekend.



A slow-moving tropical depression brewing in the Gulf is forecast to reach tropical storm strength Monday, while North Georgia braces for low-90s heat and triple-digit humidity factors.

Gulf tropical storm path

What we know:

Tropical Depression Two is gradually strengthening and is expected to become Tropical Storm Bertha in the northeastern Gulf, according to FOX 5 Chief Metrologist Joanne Feldman. T

he system will crawl westward along the Gulf coast, bringing a few inches of rain, 1 to 3 feet of storm surge, and tropical storm-force winds to coastal areas.

However, the core of the highest rainfall totals is expected to remain offshore, meaning there will be no direct impacts on the local weather.

Most areas will stay dry Monday, though a handful of late-day storms are possible with highs in the low 90s and a heat index near or over 100.

Image 1 of 3 ▼ (FOX 5 Storm Team)

Meanwhile, North Georgia temperatures started Monday morning with 78 degrees in Edenton and 68 degrees in Blue Ridge.

Highs are forecast to reach the low 90s for the next few days, creating triple-digit feel-like temperatures to the east and southeast.

Most spots will stay dry Monday, though a few areas may see a late-day thunderstorm.

Tuesday will bring similar hot and humid conditions before scattered showers and storms expand across the region Wednesday.

These midweek storms bring the highest chance of rain, with precipitation chances lingering through the weekend.

Coastal storm tracking

What we don't know:

Officials have not yet confirmed the exact timing or specific tracking of the isolated Tuesday afternoon storms expected mainly south of I-20. It remains unclear exactly which neighborhoods will see rain before showers become more numerous across the broader region by Wednesday.

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