Disabled Loganville barber released after 473 days in ICE custody

article

The Brief A Gwinnett County barber is home after 473 days in ICE detention following a decades-old burglary conviction. Rodney Taylor, a double amputee, is now seeking community help to rebuild his life and secure a new barbershop location. Family and advocates claim Taylor faced medical neglect while in custody despite receiving a state pardon in 2010.



A metro Atlanta barber and father of seven has reunited with his family after spending more than 15 months in federal immigration detention.

What we know:

Rodney Taylor returned home after 473 days in ICE custody. Agents arrested the 46-year-old double amputee in front of his Loganville home on Jan. 15, 2025, citing a burglary conviction from when he was 16.

RELATED: Protests as ICE detains disabled Atlanta barber despite state pardon

Taylor said he is working hard to rebuild his life and provide for his family following the difficult experience. He recently hugged his 6-year-old daughter, Annie, for the first time since his arrest.

What we don't know:

The current legal status of Taylor's immigration case, or whether his deportation order has been permanently vacated, is unclear. It is also unclear what specific medical rehabilitation he requires following the alleged neglect at the detention center.

What they're saying:

"The challenges of starting over is overwhelming, but I am determined to move forward and create a stable future for myself and my loved ones," Taylor said. He noted that he is in urgent need of assistance for basic necessities like housing and food.

His fiancée, Mildred Pierre, previously described the arrest as "a scene from a movie" with guns drawn. Attorney Sarah Owings argued that Taylor should not have been subject to detention because his conviction was pardoned by the state.

What's next:

Taylor is focused on restoring his independence and securing a new location for his barbershop business. He is also looking for a larger vehicle to safely accommodate his family and reach medical appointments.

What you can do:

A fundraiser has been established to help Taylor access proper medical treatment and stable housing. Contributions are being sought to help the family regain stability after more than a year of travel and advocacy costs.

To see the fundraiser, click here.