Crews training for World Cup at Centennial Park in downtown Atlanta

The Brief First responders conducted a mass casualty drill at Centennial Olympic Park ahead of World Cup events. More than 150 police, firefighters and EMTs participated in the large-scale training exercise. Officials say the drills help prepare for worst-case scenarios during upcoming FanFest events.



Atlanta police, fire and emergency crews carried out a large-scale mass casualty training exercise at Centennial Olympic Park as the city prepares for upcoming World Cup events.

What we know:

More than 150 first responders, including Atlanta Police officers, firefighters and EMTs, took part in the drill on Monday morning, which simulated a scenario involving multiple injured victims across the park.

During the exercise, officers moved in to locate and neutralize a simulated suspect while additional teams secured the scene and assessed victims before fire and medical crews began triage.

What they're saying:

Officials said the training is part of ongoing preparations for the World Cup FanFest expected to bring thousands of visitors to downtown Atlanta.

Leaders say the drills, which have been conducted for years, are designed to improve coordination between agencies and ensure the city is ready to respond quickly in an emergency.