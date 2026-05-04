Man run over after fight at Marietta nightclub, no charges filed yet

The Brief A man was critically injured after being run over following a fight at a Marietta nightclub. Police say the driver later called 911 and was detained for questioning by officers. Investigators say the victim pointed a handgun at the driver before being struck.



A man is hospitalized with life-threatening injuries after being run over outside a Marietta nightclub early Saturday morning.

What we know:

Marietta Police said officers responded around May 2 to the Mayan Night Club on Franklin Gateway after reports that a person had been struck by a vehicle.

Investigators say a fight inside the club spilled into the parking lot, where the incident escalated.

According to police, video shows 25-year-old Giancarlo Estudillo Villegas driving through the parking lot when the victim, identified only as "pedestrian," pulled out a handgun and pointed it at him.

Police say Villegas then struck the individual with his vehicle and continued driving through the lot.

Security guards attempted to stop the driver, and one guard was knocked down but was not seriously injured.

A short time later, Villegas called 911 and reported his involvement. Cobb County Police detained him and took him to the Marietta Police Department for questioning.

The victim was transported to a hospital and remains in critical condition.

Investigators recovered the handgun at the scene. Authorities say no charges have been filed at this time, and the investigation remains active.

What you can do:

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Fowler at 770-794-5388.