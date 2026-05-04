Lovejoy police officer back on the job after viral Walmart incident

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The Brief A Lovejoy officer placed on leave after a viral Walmart video has been cleared and will return to duty. An outside investigation found the officer used reasonable force during the incident. The man involved now faces disorderly conduct, simple assault and obstruction charges.



A Lovejoy police officer who was placed on administrative leave after a viral video showed him body-slamming a man inside a Walmart has been cleared to return to work.

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What we know:

Police Chief Steve Wright told FOX 5 Atlanta reporter Annie Mapp that an outside investigation determined the officer’s use of force was reasonable. Multiple use-of-force experts reviewed surveillance video from the store and officers’ body camera footage.

The incident happened at a Walmart on Tara Boulevard, where police said the man was accused of causing a disturbance inside the store. Video of the encounter showed the officer lifting the man and slamming him to the ground, sparking public concern after it circulated online.

At the time, witnesses said the man appeared to have his hands behind his back before he was slammed, and he was taken to a hospital following the incident.

Chief Wright said the officer will return to work Monday night.

The man involved now faces charges of disorderly conduct, simple assault and obstruction. The chief said a warrant had already been issued days earlier, before the investigation was complete, though it is unclear if the suspect has been taken into custody.

Police have not released the names of either the officer or the man involved.

What's next:

The case remains under review, but officials say the internal investigation into the officer’s actions is now complete.