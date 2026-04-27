Lovejoy police officer place on leave following Walmart incident

The Brief A Lovejoy Police Department officer is on administrative leave after a video shows a physical encounter. The department says the incident, which happened at a Walmart, is under review. Officials are asking anyone with information to contact investigators as the case moves forward.



An officer with the Lovejoy Police Department has been placed on administrative leave after a video circulating on social media appeared to show a physical encounter with an individual at a Walmart.

What we know:

According to the department, the video shows an officer engaged in a physical interaction with a person whose hands appear to be behind his back. Officials said the full circumstances surrounding the incident are still under review.

Police said they launched an administrative review as soon as they became aware of the video. The officer involved was placed on leave effective immediately while the investigation continues.

What they're saying:

The department said the review will include all available evidence, including video footage, incident reports, witness statements and whether the officer followed departmental policies and training.

Officials emphasized their commitment to conducting a fair, objective and timely investigation, noting the community’s interest in the case.

The department said additional information will be released as it becomes available and as allowed by law.

What we don't know:

The name of the officer was not released.

What you can do:

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the department’s Professional Standards Unit.