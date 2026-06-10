Police swarm Mims Street SW after wanted suspect runs into home

The Brief Two people in handcuffs were taken away from a SWAT standoff in southwest Atlanta. The standoff lasted about four hours Wednesday in the Mozley Park neighborhood. Authorities blocked Mims Street for several hours while crews worked the scene.



Two people in handcuffs were seen being led away from the scene of a SWAT standoff along Mims Street in southwest Atlanta.

Atlanta police SWAT deployment

What we know:

The two were taken away shortly before 11 p.m. Wednesday, about four hours after the SWAT team arrived at the home in the Mozley Park neighborhood.

The roadway was blocked off for several hours while crews worked the scene.

What they're saying:

The intense lockdown caught local residents and visitors by surprise, leaving many trapped outside the perimeter.

"I ordered Uber Eats and my Uber driver messaged me and said, ‘Your road is shut down,’" said Abbie Bennett, a North Carolina resident staying at a local Airbnb. "So, I walked out here, and realized it was shut down. I did hear that they're possibly looking for somebody that fled into a house. So, I do feel a little unsettled out here, especially with the amount of cop activity. There's cops down here, cops down there. They've got it pretty much blocked off everywhere."

Atlanta Police Department officers establish a crime scene perimeter on Mims Street SW in southwest Atlanta following a tense standoff where a suspect fled and barricaded themselves inside a neighborhood home on June 10, 2026. (FOX 5 Atlanta)

Missing suspect details

What we don't know:

Officials have not yet confirmed why law enforcement officers were initially searching for the individual.

Multiple emergency response units and Atlanta Police cruisers swarm a Southwest Atlanta residential block after a fleeing suspect barricaded themselves inside a residence on Mims Street SW on June 10, 2026. (FOX 5 Atlanta)

The identities of the two people were taken away in handcuffs of if they were taken into custody as part of the operation.

It is also unclear what sparked the standoff or if anyone was injured inside the home.

Authorities have not released details regarding what items or evidence crews worked to collect from the scene.