World Cup Atlanta: Underground Atlanta unveils World Cup fan zone

The Brief Underground Atlanta is transforming Upper Alabama into an official FIFA World Cup watch party destination ahead of the tournament. Improvements include new seating, lighting, shade structures, landscaping, a soccer-themed activity court and additional gathering spaces. Organizers say most programming will be free and will include watch parties, a futsal tournament and other fan-focused activities.



Underground Atlanta is preparing to welcome thousands of visitors during the FIFA World Cup with a major transformation of Upper Alabama, turning the historic downtown district into one of the city's official watch party destinations.

Representatives from Lalani Ventures, the company behind Underground Atlanta's redevelopment efforts, said the project has been years in the making and is designed to create a more welcoming gathering place for soccer fans and visitors throughout the tournament.

Upper Alabama Gets a New Look

What we know:

The renovations include new landscaping throughout the property, decorative lighting, commercial-grade shade structures, modular seating, additional planters and expanded café-style seating areas. Representatives say the improvements are intended to make the district more comfortable for visitors attending watch parties and special events.

The makeover as part of a broader effort to create a vibrant public space where fans can spend time before and after matches while enjoying food, entertainment and community activities.

Soccer Activities and Watch Parties

What to expect:

One of the featured attractions will be the "Kick It Court," a free soccer-themed activation that blends elements of soccer, tennis and volleyball. The court will remain in place throughout the World Cup and is expected to serve as one of the district's signature attractions.

Underground Atlanta also plans to host the Five Points Cup futsal tournament as part of its World Cup programming. Organizers say additional activities and fan experiences will take place across the property during the tournament.

Partnership With the City

What they're saying:

Project leaders credited a partnership with the City of Atlanta and Invest Atlanta for helping bring the plans to life. They said collaboration with city leaders helped shape the improvements and event programming planned for Upper Alabama.

Representatives believe Underground Atlanta's history as a gathering place for major events — including the 1996 Olympics — makes it a natural destination for visitors during the World Cup. Most of the programming planned for the district will be free and open to the public.

With final preparations underway, Underground Atlanta says they expect the revitalized Upper Alabama corridor to become a hub for fans looking to celebrate soccer and experience downtown Atlanta throughout the tournament.