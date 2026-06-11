FIFA World Cup 2026: How to watch 'Matchday Atlanta' specials on FOX 5

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The Brief "Matchday Atlanta" is a FOX 5 exclusive series of specials during the 2026 FIFA World Cup. There are 15 specials planned during FIFA 2026 World Cup coverage. Watch the specials live on FOX 5 or stream live on FOX LOCAL.



The biggest sporting event on the planet is officially landing in Atlanta! As Mercedes-Benz Stadium, also known as Atlanta Stadium for the tournament, prepares to host eight historic matches for the FIFA World Cup 2026, FOX 5 Atlanta is bringing you unprecedented access, expert analysis, and live local coverage with our exclusive series of specials: "Matchday Atlanta."

Whether you are heading downtown to the matches or hosting a watch party from your couch, FOX 5 has you covered from the pitch to the fan plazas.

Where to Stream & Watch Live

We are making it easier than ever to catch every single minute of the action. You can watch Matchday Atlanta live on television or stream it on your favorite device through multiple platforms:

On Air: Broadcast live on FOX 5 Atlanta.

On Connected TVs: Stream live on the free FOX LOCAL app (available on Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, and Google TV).

Online: Watch the livestream at fox5atlanta.com.

On your phone: Stream live on the FOX LOCAL mobile app, for free (available for iOS and Android).

On the Go: Catch the stream on the FOX 5 Atlanta YouTube channel.

FAST Channels: Available across our Free Ad-Supported Streaming Television networks.

A general view of the preparations around Mercedes-Benz Stadium as the signage is transitioned to become Atlanta Stadium ahead of the FIFA World Cup 2026 on May 25, 2026 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images) Expand

'Matchday Atlanta' Schedule

Mark your calendars! Below is the official lineup of the match days coming to Atlanta and when you can catch our dedicated "Matchday Atlanta" special coverage.

Sunday, June 14 @ 11:30 p.m.

Monday, June 15 @ 7:30 p.m.

Wednesday, June 17 @ 7:30 p.m.

Thursday, June 18 @ 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, June 20 @ 11:30 p.m.

Sunday, June 21 @ 11:30 p.m.

Wednesday, June 24 @ 1 p.m.

Friday, June 26 @ 1:30 p.m.

Saturday, June 27 @ 3:30 p.m.

Tuesday, June 30 @ 3 p.m.

Wednesday, July 1 @ 2 p.m.

Monday, July 6 @ 10:30 p.m.

Tuesday, July 7 @ 2 p.m.

Wednesday, July 15 @ 12 p.m.

Wednesday, July 15 @ 6 p.m.

What to expect

"Matchday Atlanta" will feature live reports from in and outside the stadium, exclusive interviews with soccer legends, deep-dives into the economic impact on the city, and a look at the massive fan festivals taking over downtown Atlanta.

Stay with FOX 5 Atlanta all summer long for updates, traffic alerts on match days, and comprehensive coverage of the beautiful game. Download the FOX LOCAL app today to ensure you never miss a kickoff!