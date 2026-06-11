IRS workers planning walkout over rat infestation in Chamblee

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The Brief IRS employees at a Chamblee office are scheduled to walk off the job Thursday afternoon to protest a reported rat infestation. U.S. Sen. Raphael Warnock, Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent and IRS CEO Frank Bisignano support allowing employees to work remotely during cleanup efforts. Organizers say the walkout will take place from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m., and employees cannot participate while on the clock.



Employees at an Internal Revenue Service office in Chamblee are expected to stage a walkout Thursday afternoon to protest what workers describe as a rat infestation inside the building.

ORIGINAL STORY: Former Chamblee IRS employee says severe rat problem led to resignation

What we know:

The demonstration is scheduled to take place from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m., according to organizers. A flyer promoting the event notes that IRS employees are not permitted to participate while on the clock.

Leaders Support Remote Work During Cleanup

What they're saying:

The planned walkout comes as federal leaders call for employees at the facility to be allowed to work remotely while the building undergoes cleaning and remediation.

Sen. Raphael Warnock has joined Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent and IRS Chief Executive Officer Frank Bisignano in supporting remote work arrangements for employees assigned to the affected office.

They say employees should be permitted to work from home while efforts are underway to thoroughly clean the facility and address the infestation concerns.

Walkout Scheduled Thursday Afternoon

What's next:

Workers plan to gather during the three-hour protest to draw attention to conditions inside the Chamblee office and push for additional action regarding workplace safety.

The walkout is expected to take place after regular work hours for participating employees, in accordance with guidance outlined by organizers.

What we don't know:

It was not immediately clear how many workers are expected to participate in the demonstration.