Former IRS employee resigns following severe Chamblee office rat problem

The Brief A former IRS employee resigned from the Chamblee office after a severe rat infestation compromised workplace safety. Workers report catching rodents daily and finding traps scattered across work areas, including employee cubicles. The IRS confirmed it is investigating the problem to remediate the pest challenges at the location.



A former Internal Revenue Service employee says a reported rat infestation inside the agency's Chamblee office became so severe that she decided to quit her job.

According to Sydney Monger, the situation is at the Chamblee Tucker Road location.

She claims rats began appearing throughout the building last month, prompting concerns about health and safety in the workplace.

One video shared on social media appears to show an employee lifting a trash can and discovering a dead rat inside.

What they're saying:

Monger, who worked at the IRS office for several months, said she resigned Friday after repeatedly encountering rodents in the building.

"Terrified. I don't do rodents, I don't do bugs, creepy crawlies — uh uh," Monger said.

According to Monger, employees first realized the extent of the problem when they returned to work following the Memorial Day holiday.

"That's when we realized, okay, it's an infestation," she said. "They are out running around. They weren't running around until after Memorial Day, running around, scaring people."

Monger said rats were being caught daily in traps set throughout the office.

"They caught maybe three on the day I quit, five the day before. They were catching rats every day," she said.

She added that the agency placed traps throughout her floor, including in employee cubicles.

"I don't want to be bit. I don't want no viruses," Monger said. "I prayed about it and asked God what I should do, and I felt that it was time to go."

The other side:

In a statement, the IRS acknowledged concerns about rodents inside the building and said it is taking steps to address the issue.

"Like any large building in an urban environment, it can face pest-related challenges. The IRS is working to investigate and remediate the situation," the agency said.