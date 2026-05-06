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Atlanta police arrest 2 in deadly 18th Street shooting

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
Published  May 6, 2026 7:28pm EDT
Atlantic Station
FOX 5 Atlanta
article

Cortez Watkins and Erica Norwood (Fulton County Sheriff's Office)

The Brief

    • Atlanta police arrested Cortez Watkins on Tuesday on charges of felony murder and assault following a deadly shooting in late March.
    • Erica Norwood turned herself in Monday to the Fulton County Jail on charges of tampering with evidence and marijuana possession.
    • The shooting, which happened at 230 18th St. NW, was reclassified by investigators as a felon killed by a private citizen.

ATLANTA - Atlanta police arrested a man and woman this week in connection with a March shooting that left one person dead and two others injured in an Atlantic Station apartment.

What we know:

Cortez Watkins, 24, was arrested on Tuesday at the Georgia Department of Community Supervision office. Watkins faces charges of felony murder, aggravated assault, and having a gun during a crime.

Erica Norwood, 33, turned herself in to the Fulton County Jail on Monday. Police charged her with tampering with evidence and two counts of possessing marijuana.

The backstory:

The shooting happened around 5:47 p.m. on March 30 at an apartment located at 230 18th St. NW. According to the Atlanta Police Department, officers found three people who were shot at the scene.

While a woman and one man survived their injuries, a second man died at the hospital. On April 21, homicide investigators changed the case's status to a felon killed by a private citizen.

Atlanta Police cruisers block the intersection of 18th Street NW and Market St NW following a deadly shooting near Atlantic Station that left one person dead and several others injured on March 30, 2026. (FOX 5 Atlanta)

What we don't know:

Police have not released the names of the three people shot during the incident or explained the relationship between the suspects and the victims. It is also unclear what led to the shooting or why investigators determined a private citizen killed a felon.

The Source: The information in this story was gathered from the Atlanta Police Department, who provided arrest updates and preliminary incident reports regarding the shooting on 18th Street NW. 

Atlantic StationNewsCrime and Public Safety