Sen. Warnock joins fight against Fulton election subpoena

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The Brief Sen. Raphael Warnock and Georgia Democrats are demanding answers from the Justice Department over a federal subpoena targeting Fulton County election workers. Fulton County officials are trying to block the subpoena, calling it an attempt to intimidate election workers and voters. The subpoena seeks personal information for thousands of people who helped administer the 2020 election in Fulton County.



Raphael Warnock is joining Fulton County officials in the growing fight against a federal subpoena seeking personal information from thousands of workers involved in the 2020 election in Fulton County.

What we know:

Warnock, along with Jon Ossoff, Nikema Williams and Lucy McBath, sent a letter to the Department of Justice and Acting Attorney General Todd Blanche demanding answers about the subpoena issued in connection with the ongoing federal investigation into Fulton County elections.

The subpoena, issued April 17, seeks names, residential addresses, email addresses and personal phone numbers for election workers, contractors and volunteers connected to the November 2020 election. Lawmakers argued the request is overly broad and not tied to any specific alleged incident or irregularity.

What they're saying:

In their letter, the lawmakers wrote that the subpoena "does not appear limited to a specific alleged incident, precinct, witness, or irregularity" and instead seeks "personal identifying information for thousands of people who helped administer an election more than five years ago."

Fulton County officials are also fighting the subpoena in court. County Commission Chairman Robb Pitts said the county plans to hire national attorneys and file a motion to quash the subpoena, calling it a "fishing expedition" and voter intimidation effort. Pitts argued the federal government is targeting workers who helped administer the election in which former President Joe Biden carried Georgia.

County attorneys contend the subpoena is improper because the statute of limitations for possible federal election offenses tied to 2020 may already have expired.

The legal battle follows a January FBI raid at a Fulton County elections facility in Union City, where federal agents seized nearly 700 boxes of ballots and election records as part of a Justice Department investigation into alleged voter fraud claims tied to the 2020 presidential election.

Warnock and the other lawmakers said Fulton County election workers have already endured years of threats and harassment stemming from false claims about the 2020 election and warned the subpoena could further endanger those workers by exposing sensitive personal information.

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Dig deeper:

Last week, a federal judge ruled that the U.S. Department of Justice does not have to return the 2020 election ballots that were seized by the FBI in March. In the ruling, the judge said that Fulton County had failed to prove they had been harmed by the seizure.

RELATED: Judge rules Justice Department can keep seized Fulton County ballots