Macon airport reopens after scare during Raffensperger campaign stop

Image 1 of 3 ▼ Credit: WGXA News

The Brief The Bibb County Sheriff's Office said no hazardous devices were found after an investigation at Middle Georgia Regional Airport. Bomb squad canines detected a suspicious object inside a vending machine during a sweep of the airport. The airport has reopened and no injuries were reported.



A campaign stop for Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger in Macon was delayed Tuesday morning after bomb disposal crews responded to an apparent threat at the event site, according to WGXA News.

What we know:

The Bibb County Sheriff's Office said Middle Georgia Regional Airport in Macon has reopened after deputies and bomb squad crews investigated a suspicious object Tuesday morning.

According to the sheriff’s office, the Macon-Bibb Emergency 911 Center received notification of the incident around 8:21 a.m.

Authorities said patrol deputies and explosive ordnance disposal canines were conducting a sweep of the evacuated airport when they detected a suspicious object inside a vending machine located in a secure area. Bomb squad crews secured the object for further examination.

After completing a full sweep of the airport and additional investigation, officials said no hazardous devices were found.

No injuries were reported, and authorities said no staff members or patrons were inside the airport when the object was discovered.

Raffensperger, a Republican candidate for governor, sent a statement to FOX 5 Atlanta:

"When you stand on principle, when you do the right thing, when you put people ahead of politics, not everyone will like it," Raffensperger said. "In fact, some people may try to intimidate you or do you harm."

"So yes, we are dealing with an active threat. And no, I will not back down," he added.

Raffensperger said he would continue "standing for Georgia."

What we don't know:

No other information has been released about the device at this time. Additionally, no possible suspects have been identified at this time.

This is a developing news situation. Above information is subject to change. Check back for additional updates.