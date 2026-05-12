Officer kills armed man on Hull Road in Athens

The Brief An Athens-Clarke County police officer shot and killed an armed man early Tuesday morning after responding to reports of gunfire on Hull Road. No officers were injured during the encounter, which occurred shortly after midnight. The Georgia Bureau of Investigation has taken over the primary investigation into the shooting, per standard procedure.



An Athens-Clarke County police officer shot and killed an armed man early Tuesday morning, according to police.

What we know:

Officials said the officer responded to the 1000 block of Hull Road around 12:43 a.m. after receiving reports of a man firing a gun. The initial calls indicated that multiple gunshots had been heard in the area.

When officers arrived, they encountered a man who was holding a firearm. Police said the man fired at least one shot, and then an officer then shot the man.

The man died from his injuries. No officers were injured during the incident.

What's next:

Per department policy, the officer has been placed on administrative leave. The GBI and the Athens-Clarke County Police Department's Office of Professional Standards are investigating the shooting.

What we don't know:

At this time, it is unclear how long the officers were in contact with the man before the shooting occurred or if any other measures were taken before the use of force.

FOX 5 is reaching out to the GBI for more information.