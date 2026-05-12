Georgia gas prices fall as tax pause discussed by Trump

The Brief Average gas prices in Georgia dropped to about $4.01 per gallon, according to AAA. The Trump Administration is considering temporarily suspending the federal gas tax to lower prices further. Analysts warn continued price increases could affect summer travel plans nationwide.



Drivers in Georgia are seeing some relief at the pump as gas prices continue to decline, while federal officials consider additional measures aimed at lowering fuel costs even further.

What we know:

According to AAA, the average price for a gallon of regular gasoline in Georgia fell by 2 cents from the previous day to about $4.01 per gallon, roughly 10 cents lower than a week ago. One gas station in DeKalb County was selling regular unleaded for $3.98 per gallon Tuesday morning.

The report comes as the Trump Administration weighs a temporary suspension of the federal gas tax. The federal tax currently stands at 18.4 cents per gallon for gasoline and 24 cents per gallon for diesel fuel.

Officials said the proposal is intended to help Americans dealing with higher fuel prices following disruptions tied to the Iran war. President Donald Trump said gasoline and oil prices could "drop like a rock" once the conflict ends.

Industry analysts warned that if fuel prices continue climbing and shipping routes remain disrupted, Americans could begin changing summer travel plans. The national average recently reached a record $5.01 per gallon during the pandemic-era spike in June 2022.

Any suspension of the federal gas tax would require approval by Congress.

Dig deeper:

Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp suspended the state gas tax almost two months ago, saving drivers about 33 cents per gallon on gasoline and 37 cents for diesel. However, that suspension is scheduled to end on May 19 and the governor has not said if he will suspend the gas tax again.

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