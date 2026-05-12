Johns Creek house fire destroys home, no injuries reported

The Brief A large house fire in Johns Creek destroyed a home on Winding Bridge Way late Monday night, but no injuries were reported. Firefighters were forced to retreat after part of the ceiling and roof collapsed during the intense blaze. Investigators believe the fire may have started in the garage area, though the cause remains under investigation.



A massive house fire in Johns Creek destroyed late Monday night, forcing firefighters to battle intense flames and a partial roof collapse before bringing the blaze under control.

What we know:

Johns Creek firefighters were called to the home on Winding Bridge Way around 11:30 p.m. after reports of a fire pouring through the house. When crews arrived, they found heavy flames engulfing the residence.

Firefighters initially entered through the front door and encountered fire spreading rapidly across the first floor and into the second floor and ceiling area. Officials said conditions worsened when parts of the ceiling began to cave in and the roof started collapsing, forcing crews to evacuate the structure.

The fire department said crews faced extreme heat and needed aerial support to knock down the flames. Firefighters later used a drone to locate hot spots throughout the home.

Officials believe a family of three may have lived at the house, but no one was inside at the time of the fire. No injuries were reported, though firefighters said the home is considered a total loss.

What's next:

Investigators are still working to determine the cause of the fire. Fire officials said the blaze may have originated in the garage area, but the investigation remains ongoing.