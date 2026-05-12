Woman found dead in Lake Chatuge identified, investigation underway

The Brief The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is investigating the death of a woman whose body was found in Lake Chatuge. Authorities identified the woman as 59-year-old Shelley Lynn Dietrich of Murphy, NC. A boater discovered the body near the end of a dock at Marina Station on Saturday morning.



The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is investigating after a woman’s body was discovered in Lake Chatuge in Towns County over the weekend.

What we know:

Authorities said a boater found the body just before 11 a.m. Saturday in the water near the end of a dock at Marina Station in Hiawassee.

Investigators identified the woman as 59-year-old Shelley Lynn Dietrich of Murphy, North Carolina.

What we don't know:

Officials have not released additional details about the circumstances surrounding her death. Her body was sent to the GBI Medical Examiner's Office for an autopsy.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Georgia Bureau of Investigation Field Office in Cleveland at 706-348-4866. Anonymous tips can also be submitted by calling 1-800-597-TIPS (8477), online at https://gbi.georgia.gov/submit-tips-online, or by downloading the See Something, Send Something mobile app.