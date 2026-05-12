Stacey Abrams subpoenaed for alleged campaign finance violations

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The Brief The Georgia Senate wants Stacey Abrams and leaders of the New Georgia Project to appear Friday at the State Capitol. The subpoenas stem from campaign finance violations tied to the 2018 election cycle. The New Georgia Project and its affiliated action fund agreed to pay a $300,000 fine earlier this year.



The Georgia Senate has subpoenaed Stacey Abrams and leaders of the New Georgia Project to appear before lawmakers Friday morning at the State Capitol, according to FOX News.

What we know:

The subpoenas are connected to findings by the Georgia State Ethics Commission that the New Georgia Project and its affiliated action fund violated campaign finance laws during the 2018 election cycle.

Earlier this year, the groups reportedly admitted to 16 violations and agreed to pay a $300,000 fine, the largest campaign finance penalty in Georgia history.

The New Georgia Project dissolved in 2025 because of mounting financial and legal troubles.

PREVIOUS STORY: Stacey Abrams' New Georgia Project voter group dissolving

What they're saying:

Abrams responded in a statement, saying, "Let me be clear from the start: They know I have done nothing wrong, but this is not a search for truth. It is a desperate distraction from the ongoing erosion of democracy at the hands of partisan state leaders."

PREVIOUS STORY: Georgia Senate probes Stacey Abrams' New Georgia Project

The other side:

Republican state Sen. Greg Dolezal said, "Georgia law requires transparency and accountability in our elections."