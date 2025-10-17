Stacey Abrams' New Georgia Project voter group dissolving

article

The Brief The New Georgia Project and its affiliate, the New Georgia Project Action Fund, announced they are dissolving. Founded by Stacey Abrams in 2013, the nonprofit was known for voter registration and turnout efforts across Georgia. The organization was recently fined $300,000 by the state ethics commission for violating campaign finance laws.



Two of Georgia’s most well-known voter engagement organizations — the New Georgia Project and its affiliate, the New Georgia Project Action Fund — are shutting down.

What we know:

In a statement released this week, the groups announced they will dissolve as organizations. The nonprofit was founded in 2013 by Stacey Abrams, who went on to run for governor in 2018 and 2022. The New Georgia Project played a major role in registering and mobilizing voters, particularly in communities of color across the state.

In recent years, however, the organization faced controversy and financial scrutiny. The Georgia Government Transparency and Campaign Finance Commission levied a $300,000 fine against the group, finding it violated state campaign finance laws.

The groups have not released further details on the reason for the closure or what will happen to any remaining operations or staff, according to the Associated Press.