Shots fired near downtown Atlanta bus station, investigation underway

The Brief Police are investigating a shooting near the Greyhound station and Garnett MARTA station in downtown Atlanta. The shooting happened shortly after 6 a.m. on Forsyth Street. Investigators have not released the victim’s condition or announced any arrests.



Police are investigating a shooting that happened early Tuesday morning in downtown Atlanta near the Greyhound station and the Garnett MARTA station.

What we know:

Authorities said the shooting occurred shortly after 6 a.m. on Forsyth Street. A witness who saw the incident told reporters he observed the shooting unfold in the area.

What we don't know:

Investigators have not said if anyone was shot. FOX 5 Atlanta has reached out for more information.

This is a breaking news story. Information above subject to change. Check back for updates.