Shots fired near downtown Atlanta bus station, investigation underway
ATLANTA - Police are investigating a shooting that happened early Tuesday morning in downtown Atlanta near the Greyhound station and the Garnett MARTA station.
What we know:
Authorities said the shooting occurred shortly after 6 a.m. on Forsyth Street. A witness who saw the incident told reporters he observed the shooting unfold in the area.
What we don't know:
Investigators have not said if anyone was shot. FOX 5 Atlanta has reached out for more information.
This is a breaking news story. Information above subject to change. Check back for updates.