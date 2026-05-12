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Shots fired near downtown Atlanta bus station, investigation underway

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
Published  May 12, 2026 7:53am EDT
Atlanta
FOX 5 Atlanta
Shots fired near downtown Atlanta bus station

Shots fired near downtown Atlanta bus station

Atlanta police are investigating shots fired near a downtown Atlanta bus station and MARTA station. A witness reports that someone was shot, but that information is not verified. This is a developing story. 

The Brief

    • Police are investigating a shooting near the Greyhound station and Garnett MARTA station in downtown Atlanta.
    • The shooting happened shortly after 6 a.m. on Forsyth Street.
    • Investigators have not released the victim’s condition or announced any arrests.

ATLANTA - Police are investigating a shooting that happened early Tuesday morning in downtown Atlanta near the Greyhound station and the Garnett MARTA station.

What we know:

Authorities said the shooting occurred shortly after 6 a.m. on Forsyth Street. A witness who saw the incident told reporters he observed the shooting unfold in the area.

What we don't know:

Investigators have not said if anyone was shot. FOX 5 Atlanta has reached out for more information. 

This is a breaking news story. Information above subject to change. Check back for updates. 

The Source

  • Limited information provided on scene by the Atlanta Police Department. FOX 5 Atlanta also spoke to a witness.  

AtlantaCrime and Public SafetyNews