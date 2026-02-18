Fulton County FBI raid update: State Election Board meets over seized 2020 ballots

The Brief The State Election Board met for the first time since the FBI raid in Fulton County last month. Federal agents seized 2020 ballots and other documents as part of a federal investigation into alleged election fraud. A state lawmaker is now calling for the board to take over management of Fulton County elections.



Wednesday marked three weeks since the Federal Bureau of Investigation raided the Fulton County Election headquarters, seizing more than 700 boxes that included ballots and personal voter data.

State Election Board meeting

What we know:

As the county continues to fight the merits of the search warrant and calls by Georgia Republican leaders to take over the county’s elections, the State Election Board met for the first time amid the fallout.

The January raid followed failed efforts by the State Election Board and Department of Justice to force Fulton County officials to turn over 2020 voter records.

The lengthy agenda included an update on the board's earlier attempt to subpoena Fulton County's 2020 election documents.

Calls for a state takeover

What they're saying:

Republican state Sen. Greg Dolezal, R-Cumming, renewed his calls for the State Election Board to take over the investigation.

"There's a provision in Georgia law that allows the state to step in when counties go rogue like Fulton County has done," Dolezal said. "It allows the state election board to name a new election superintendent on a temporary basis until they resolve the identified deficiencies in their process."

Faith leaders condemn the federal raid

What they're saying:

Faith leaders held a news conference outside the Barrow County Courthouse as the meeting got underway in Winder Wednesday, calling for a major effort to register voters, boost engagement and increase turnout at the polls.

Critics accuse the Republican-led board of trying to seize control of Fulton County elections ahead of the 2026 primaries...

"There were allegations after allegations. There was investigation after investigation," said Dr. Jay Augustine, senior pastor of Big Bethel AME Church. "There was litigation after litigation and none of it produced one scintilla of evidence to say there was wrongdoing in terms of the administration of the 2020 elections in Fulton County. This is a witch hunt."

What's next:

The State Election Board meeting resumes Thursday morning.