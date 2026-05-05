Fulton County's Robb Pitts call DOJ election worker subpoena overreach

The Brief Fulton County officials are fighting a federal subpoena they call an outrageous case of overreach. The Department of Justice is seeking the names, addresses and phone numbers of every person who worked the 2020 election in the county. County Commission Chairman Robb Pitts says a team of attorneys will head to court to stop what he calls a "fishing expedition" and voter intimidation.



Fulton County officials are moving to block a Department of Justice subpoena seeking personal information for all 2020 election workers, claiming the move is an attempt to harass and intimidate voters.

Federal subpoena fight

What we know:

Fulton County Commission Chairman Robb Pitts said Tuesday that the county will hire national attorneys to fight a Department of Justice subpoena. The federal government is asking for the names, addresses and telephone numbers of employees, volunteers and bus drivers who worked mobile details during the 2020 election.

The county’s legal team is filing a motion to quash the subpoena, arguing it is improper and that a five-year statute of limitations has already run out. Pitts said the county plans to "fight fire with fire" to protect those who worked when Joe Biden won Georgia and Donald Trump was defeated.

Unanswered federal questions

What we don't know:

The Department of Justice has not explained why it is seeking the personal contact information of thousands of local election workers nearly six years after the 2020 vote. A spokesperson for the department declined to comment on the case Tuesday.

It is also unclear how the federal court will rule on the county's claim regarding the statute of limitations. Officials expressed concern about what other federal actions may be coming next week or in November.

Past election raids

The backstory:

This legal battle follows a January FBI raid at the Fulton County elections hub in Union City. During that raid, federal agents removed ballots from the facility.

Pitts described the ongoing federal interest as a "fishing expedition" designed to discourage people from participating in the current primary and the November election. He said the effort is meant to "chill participation" in the 2028 election.

Chairman Pitts speaks

What they're saying:

"What does the statute of limitations... what does the law mean to this president? And this White House? Absolutely nothing," Pitts said. He compared the county's legal battle to "David slaying Goliath."