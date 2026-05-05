Forest Park man arrested with illegal rifle near New York college

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The Brief A 20-year-old Forest Park man was arrested after police found an illegal AR-15 rifle in his vehicle near a New York college Friday. Authorities tracked Michael Sanchez to a nearby hotel after witnesses reported seeing someone with a rifle inside a car on the Siena University campus. Police stressed that no threats were made to students or the campus, but the rifle and magazine are illegal to own in New York.



A metro Atlanta man is facing multiple felony charges after police say they found an illegal rifle in his car near a college campus in Loudonville, New York.

What we know:

Colonie police officers went to Siena University on Loudon Road just after 11 p.m. Friday to check on a suspicious vehicle. Reports indicated a person inside the car had showed a rifle, though witnesses said it was not done in a threatening way.

Detectives tracked the car to a nearby La Quinta Inn and Suites, where they saw the rifle in plain view on the front seat. While three people were taken into custody, 20-year-old Michael Sanchez of Forest Park was the only one charged.

Police obtained a search warrant to take the rifle and other evidence from the car. Investigators determined Sanchez was the owner of the gun, but they emphasized that at no point was any threat made to students or the campus in general.

By the numbers:

Sanchez is facing four felony charges because the weapon and magazine cannot be legally owned in New York, according to the Colonie Police Department.

The charges include:

Criminal Possession of a Weapon 3rd degree – Assault Rifle – Felony

Criminal Possession of a Weapon 3rd degree – Large capacity ammunition device – Felony

Criminal Possession of a Weapon on School Grounds – Felony

Criminal Possession of a Firearm – Felony

He was granted a $25,000 cash/$50,000 bond after being taken to the Albany County Correctional Facility.

What they're saying:

The Colonie Police Department credited school safety officers and crime analysts for the quick arrest.

"Most importantly it should be noted that the men and women of the Colonie Police Department worked tirelessly through the night to make sure an illegal firearm was taken off our streets and that our community was protected. Their commitment to the safety of this town should not be overlooked," the department said in a statement.

What we don't know:

It is not yet clear why Sanchez was in the Loudonville area or if he was visiting someone at the university.