Douglas County probate records spark investigation into coroner

The Brief A state council is investigating the Douglas County coroner after records suggested eight deputy coroners were never officially sworn into office. The allegations were presented to the Georgia Coroners Training Council Tuesday using documents sourced from the Douglas County Probate Court. The investigation follows years of complaints from a local woman who claims the coroner's office mismanaged the investigation into her husband's death.



The Georgia Coroners Training Council is investigating the Douglas County coroner after allegations surfaced that several deputies are working without being legally sworn in.

What we know:

Stephanie Lewallen presented documents from the Douglas County Probate Court to the state training council Tuesday morning. According to Lewallen, the records show that Coroner Renee Godwin failed to officially swear in eight deputy coroners before they began their duties.

One deputy, Kesha Veney, who attended the hearing, was looking for answers as to her status to work because she is scheduled to work this weekend. A representative from the attorney general’s office told Veney to speak with the county attorney regarding her legal status.

The backstory:

Lewallen has alleged for years that the office is mismanaged and that Godwin's bond is insufficient. She also claims the coroner failed to properly investigate her husband's death, which the office ruled a suicide.

Six years ago, a Douglas County grand jury recommended Godwin be removed from office. However, the state council cleared her at the time, and Godwin claimed she was being targeted.

What we don't know:

It is unclear how the lack of a legal oath will affect cases handled by the unsworn deputies. The council has not said how long this new investigation will take or what specific penalties Godwin might face if the allegations are proven.

"We are all on the same page now," Councilmember Michael Fowler said. Council Chairman Richard Stanley told those present that the council would stay in touch as the investigation continues.

Godwin, who was not at the meeting, has not commented.

RELATED: