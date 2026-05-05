DeKalb victory: Judge blocks State Election Board rule changes

The Brief The legal conflict originated in 2024 when the DeKalb County government, led by then-CEO and current Democratic gubernatorial candidate Mike Thurmond, filed a lawsuit to block the SEB from implementing new regulations just weeks before a critical election. The court's decision last week categorically rejected the board's expansion of power. Lead counsel for the plaintiffs, former Gov. Roy Barnes, stated that the ruling reaffirms that "no one is above the law" and that voters' constitutional rights must be respected.



A DeKalb County Superior Court judge has issued a significant ruling in favor of DeKalb County government officials.

The decision concludes a high-stakes legal battle that began in 2024 when local officials sued the State Election Board (SEB) to stop what they described as illegal state interference in local election management.

Big picture view:

Court sides with DeKalb: Judge Tangela M. Barrie ruled that the State Election Board overstepped its authority, violating the state's non-delegation doctrine by attempting to act as a legislative body.

Key rules stricken: The ruling invalidated the "Daily Reporting Rule" and the "Poll Watcher Rule," reaffirming that only local superintendents—not state bureaucrats—have the statutory power to manage election day observation and data reporting.

Legal precedent: The decision affirms local election officials' authority to conduct procedures without state overreach.

What we know:

The Superior Court's ruling focused on several specific attempts by the SEB to rewrite election laws already established by the General Assembly.

Judge Barrie found that the SEB directly violated Georgia's non-delegation doctrine. The court affirmed that the board has no power to legislate; its role is strictly to implement the existing Election Code as written by lawmakers.

Two major regulations were struck down:

The Daily Reporting Rule: This would have forced local registrars to report new, unauthorized categories of ballot data. The judge concluded the SEB cannot add reporting requirements where the legislature has already spoken.

The Poll Watcher Rule: The court rejected an attempt to mandate new poll-watcher locations, ruling that local county election superintendents retain exclusive authority to designate where observation areas are located.

The ruling also vindicated the right of the DeKalb County government to fund the necessary costs of conducting elections without being forced to divert taxpayer dollars to cover the financial burden of implementing illegal regulations.

What they're saying:

The ruling has drawn sharp reactions from across the political spectrum as Georgia heads deeper into the 2026 election cycle.

Former DeKalb County CEO and current Democratic gubernatorial candidate, Michael Thurmond, said, "It's a victory for the local election boards. It's a victory for all of our citizens who want and deserve fair and free elections."

State Election Board Member Janelle King told FOX 5, "We are doing our job, but I do think that there's a confusion around what exactly that is. We just want to make sure that everybody in the state can trust that their county elections and the elections overall are trusted, and that they are integral."