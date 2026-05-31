Ossoff rallies 1,500 supporters at Atlanta rally ahead of election

The Brief Sen. Jon Ossoff continued his reelection campaign before a crowd of more than 1,500 supporters during a downtown Atlanta rally. The Democratic incumbent criticized potential Republican opponents ahead of a June runoff election that will decide his general election challenger. Former Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms joined the campaign event to pledge collaboration on statewide economic and family initiatives.



Sen. Jon Ossoff rallied more than 1,500 supporters at The Tabernacle in downtown Atlanta to frame his reelection bid as a fight for working families.

What we know:

Ossoff addressed a large crowd in downtown Atlanta on Sunday afternoon as he prepares for a high-stakes general election on Nov. 3. The Democratic incumbent targeted potential Republican challengers who face a June 16 runoff election between Mike Collins and Derek Dooley.

RELATED: Mike Collins, Derek Dooley advance to GOP runoff for Georgia U.S. Senate seat

During his address, Ossoff touched on economic anxiety and rising everyday expenses across Georgia, including groceries, rent, insurance, taxes, and utility bills. He emphasized platform goals focused on lowering healthcare costs, expanding affordable housing options, and protecting family farms.

What we don't know:

Ossoff's official Republican opponent has not yet been determined by voters. It remains unknown whether Mike Collins or Derek Dooley will win the upcoming June runoff election to secure the Republican nomination for the November general election.

Dig deeper:

Democratic candidate for governor Keisha Lance Bottoms joined Ossoff at the downtown venue to display political support. Bottoms expressed a desire to coordinate policy efforts with the senator if both candidates find success in their respective fall campaigns.

What they're saying:

The speakers focused heavily on financial challenges, political gridlock, and the upcoming legislative environment.

"But Atlanta, it doesn’t matter which one wins, they’re both corrupt political insiders, and they’re both pro war, pro tariff and pro cutting your healthcare," Ossoff said.

"Because this campaign is not just for Democrats, it's for everyone who sees things spiraling out of our control who longs for sanity and competence and sees the same old politics failing," Ossoff said.

"Groceries, rent, insurance, taxes, the car, the power bill, the math does not work, and it feels like, no matter how hard you hustle, you can't get ahead," Ossoff said.

"I look forward to working with John to deliver for people across Georgia," Bottoms said. "I will never be afraid to stand up for our families and our economy. I'm ready for the fight ahead, and I know that you are too."

"The United States is still destined for greatness but only united when we meet the challenges and seize the opportunities," Ossoff said. "So let's give them a united Georgia, let's save the country again."

What's next:

Following the conclusion of the June Republican runoff, the chosen candidates will advance to the general election environment. Ossoff closed the afternoon event by calling for statewide political unity ahead of the Nov. 3 vote.