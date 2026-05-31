Crews battle house fire in southwest Atlanta

The Brief Firefighters battled a heavy blaze that engulfed a one-story wood-frame home on Pegg Road in southwest Atlanta. Emergency crews managed to bring the flames under control while protecting neighboring properties from catching fire. Officials confirmed that no one was hurt in the incident, though the cause of the blaze is not yet known.



Atlanta firefighters brought a heavy blaze under control after a fire broke out at a wood-frame home in southwest Atlanta on Sunday night.

What we know:

The Atlanta Fire Rescue Department responded to reports of a building fire in the 400 block of Pegg Road SW. When emergency crews arrived at the scene, they found heavy fire burning throughout a single-story wood-frame home.

Firefighters quickly started working to control the flames and stop the fire from spreading to nearby houses. Crews successfully brought the fire under control, and no injuries have been reported from the scene.

What we don't know:

Authorities have not yet determined what sparked the heavy flames. Investigators have not released information regarding how many people were displaced or the total financial estimate of the property damage.

What's next:

The exact cause of the fire remains under active investigation by local officials. Emergency personnel will remain on the scene to check for hidden hot spots and gather evidence from the damaged home.