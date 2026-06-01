Loganville honors student-athlete after fatal illness

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The Brief Loganville High School is mourning the loss of 16-year-old student-athlete Gunnar Redding Bible. Bible died last week after battling an undisclosed illness. Family, friends and community members gathered Sunday for a balloon release in his honor.



The Loganville community came together Sunday evening to remember a beloved student-athlete whose life touched many both on and off the field.

What we know:

Sixteen-year-old Gunnar Redding Bible, a player on the Loganville High School football team, died last week after battling an undisclosed illness.

In honor of Bible's life, Loganville High School hosted a balloon release Sunday, giving family members, friends, teammates and community supporters an opportunity to celebrate his memory.

What they're saying:

School officials said Bible's life was marked by love, kindness and grace, qualities they said left a lasting impact on those who knew him.

The gathering served as a tribute to the teenager as the community continues to mourn his loss and support his family, friends and teammates.