Loganville honors student-athlete after fatal illness
LOGANVILLE, Ga. - The Loganville community came together Sunday evening to remember a beloved student-athlete whose life touched many both on and off the field.
What we know:
Sixteen-year-old Gunnar Redding Bible, a player on the Loganville High School football team, died last week after battling an undisclosed illness.
In honor of Bible's life, Loganville High School hosted a balloon release Sunday, giving family members, friends, teammates and community supporters an opportunity to celebrate his memory.
What they're saying:
School officials said Bible's life was marked by love, kindness and grace, qualities they said left a lasting impact on those who knew him.
The gathering served as a tribute to the teenager as the community continues to mourn his loss and support his family, friends and teammates.