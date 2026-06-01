Wanted man arrested following two-hour standoff at LaGrange home

The Brief A man wanted on outstanding felony warrants was taken into custody following a two-hour standoff at a home in LaGrange. Authorities surrounded the property on West Haralson Street after the wanted individual barricaded himself inside and claimed he was armed. Investigators secured the perimeter and worked on a search warrant before the man surrendered to police without any injuries reported.



A wanted man was arrested Sunday evening following a two-hour barricade inside a LaGrange home after telling responding officers that he was armed and refusing to come outside.

What we know:

LaGrange police officers responded to a home in the 500 block of West Haralson Street around 6:26 p.m. on Sunday.

Authorities arrived at the location after receiving information that Deonald Johnson was present at the property.

Johnson was actively wanted on outstanding warrants for aggravated stalking. A complainant informed officers that Johnson had been instructed to leave the property but continuously refused to do so.

When they arrived, police officers immediately established a secure perimeter around the home and began giving verbal commands for Johnson to step outside with his hands raised.

Johnson rejected the commands and told police that he was armed, stating that officers would have to come inside the property to apprehend him.

Backup units arrived to assist with the perimeter as Johnson barricaded himself inside the home. Investigators spent nearly two hours working to secure a search warrant for the structure. Johnson eventually walked out of the home around 8:22 p.m. and was taken into custody without any further incident or injuries.

What we don't know:

Authorities did not provide further details regarding the initial encounters or specific actions that led to Johnson's original aggravated stalking charges.

Police have not confirmed whether an actual firearm was recovered from inside the property after the standoff concluded. Additionally, officials have not yet disclosed what additional charges Johnson may face specifically related to the barricade incident.