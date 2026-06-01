New Atlanta airport parking deck opens ahead of busy travel season

The Brief Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport has opened a new seven-level South Parking Deck after nearly two years of construction. The facility adds thousands of parking spaces and features technology designed to make parking faster and easier. Airport officials say the project arrives just in time for summer travel and the 2026 FIFA World Cup.



Travelers driving to Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport now have a new parking option as the airport officially opened its long-awaited South Parking Deck.

New South Parking Deck opens at Hartsfield-Jackson

What we know:

The project, which began in September 2023, was completed this week and is expected to ease parking challenges that have frustrated travelers in recent years. Airport officials say the deck is already welcoming vehicles and will provide additional capacity as summer travel ramps up and Atlanta prepares to host visitors for the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

Thousands of new parking spaces added

What we know:

The seven-level parking deck sits across from the South Domestic Terminal and spans approximately 3 million square feet. The facility also includes additional spaces in the South Economy Lot, significantly increasing parking capacity at the world's busiest airport.

Airport officials said the new deck was designed with convenience in mind, offering travelers a shorter walk to the terminal and a smoother transition from parking to check-in. A new pedestrian bridge connects the deck directly to the terminal.

The new facility includes several technology upgrades designed to help drivers find spaces more efficiently and improve safety throughout the deck. Features include an automated parking guidance system that uses green lights to indicate available spaces, more than 2,000 cameras monitoring operations and safety, and enhanced cellular service.

Drivers can also use Peach Pass technology for a ticketless parking experience. The system reads license plates when vehicles enter and exit the deck, allowing participating customers to have parking charges billed automatically.

Airport officials encourage travelers to check parking availability online before arriving. The airport's parking website provides real-time information about which lots are open and available.

Opening comes as travel demand grows

What they're saying:

The opening comes as passenger traffic begins to increase for the summer travel season. Airport leaders say the added parking capacity and upgraded technology will help accommodate growing demand while improving the overall customer experience.

What's next:

The new South Parking Deck opened just weeks before Atlanta welcomes visitors from around the world for the FIFA World Cup, a period expected to bring increased traffic through the airport.