Atlanta volunteers sprucing up downtown ahead of World Cup

The Brief Hundreds of volunteers are set to clean and beautify downtown Atlanta as the city prepares to host FIFA World Cup matches. The effort includes landscaping, litter removal, murals and pedestrian wayfinding improvements. Organizers say the goal is to ensure visitors from around the world have a welcoming experience in Atlanta.



With the FIFA World Cup just days away, Atlanta is ramping up efforts to make a strong impression on visitors from around the globe.

Atlanta gears up for FIFA World Cup with downtown cleanup

What we know:

More than 500 volunteers are expected to take part in Community Day 2026, a large-scale beautification initiative aimed at cleaning and enhancing downtown Atlanta ahead of the international tournament. The effort is part of the "Together for Downtown" campaign and will focus on a 25-block area surrounding the city's World Cup venues and attractions.

The preparations come as signage around Mercedes-Benz Stadium has already begun transitioning to FIFA branding. During the tournament, the venue will be known as "Atlanta Stadium," in accordance with FIFA naming requirements.

Beautification projects already underway

What we know:

Community Day builds on weeks of work already taking place throughout downtown Atlanta.

The Keep Atlanta Beautiful Commission has partnered with volunteers to create cleaner and greener public spaces through landscaping projects, tree planting and litter removal efforts. Meanwhile, the Atlanta Department of Transportation has installed new pedestrian wayfinding signs designed to help visitors navigate the downtown corridor more easily.

What they're saying:

Officials say the signs have been strategically placed at eye level and will guide visitors to key destinations throughout the city.

Volunteers to tackle murals, landscaping and litter

What's next:

Organizers said volunteers gathering near Atlanta Stadium will spend the day working on a variety of projects, including painting murals, removing litter and improving landscaping throughout the area.

City leaders say the effort is about putting Atlanta's best foot forward before the arrival of thousands of soccer fans.

With the countdown to kickoff underway, officials say the community-wide cleanup is similar to preparing for any major milestone — making sure everything looks its best before the big day.

Atlanta will host multiple matches during the 2026 FIFA World Cup, bringing visitors from around the world to the city and putting the spotlight on downtown neighborhoods and attractions.