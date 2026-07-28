Driver runs away after purple Tesla wrecks Buckhead neighborhood

The Brief A man was taken to the hospital after a driver crashed a purple Tesla into multiple cars, trees, statues and a power pole in Buckhead. The driver escaped the wrecked vehicle on foot around 2 a.m., leaving power crews to repair severe neighborhood utility damage. Police continue searching for the driver who ran from the scene, while residents in the impacted house escaped without injuries.



A driver operating a purple Tesla caused extensive damage in Buckhead around 2 a.m., hitting multiple cars, trees, brick pillars, statues, a gas meter and a power pole.

What we know:

The car eventually landed in a ditch next to a home, leaving the vehicle smashed with its roof caved in. The driver managed to get out of the car and ran away from the scene, police told FOX 5.

Emergency responders took the driver of a second vehicle hit during the crash to a hospital. Utility crews spent the morning trimming trees and digging holes to replace the destroyed utility pole and restore power to the neighborhood. People living inside the home where the Tesla swept through were not injured.

Image 1 of 4 ▼ A driver fled after wrecking a Buckhead neighborhood in a purple Tesla early Tuesday morning on July 28, 2026. (FOX 5)

What we don't know:

Police have not released the identity or condition of the injured driver taken to the hospital. Investigators have not located the driver who ran from the wrecked Tesla.