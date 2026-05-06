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FIFA World Cup ticket prices climb for Atlanta matches

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
Published  May 6, 2026 7:04am EDT
FIFA World Cup
FOX 5 Atlanta
article

FOX 5 Atlanta image

The Brief

    • Ticket prices for FIFA World Cup matches in Atlanta are reaching into the thousands of dollars.
    • Some semifinal tickets listed online were priced at more than $14,000.
    • Atlanta hotel bookings are meeting or exceeding expectations despite weaker projections nationally.

ATLANTA - Ticket prices for FIFA World Cup matches in Atlanta are climbing into the thousands of dollars as demand grows for games at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

What we know:

On FIFA’s website, some premium tickets for group-stage matches were listed starting around $2,200. Prices for Round of 16 matches increased by nearly another $1,000.

One semifinal ticket in Atlanta was listed for more than $14,000.

Atlanta’s first World Cup match is scheduled for June 15, with Spain set to face Cabo Verde.

While ticket prices continue to rise, the outlook for many U.S. hotels is less optimistic. The American Hotel and Lodging Association said bookings in most host cities are below projections.

The group cited several factors, including fewer international travelers, concerns over visa delays and rising costs.

Atlanta, however, is meeting or exceeding hotel booking expectations, according to the industry group.

The Source

  • Information for above story came from a review of FIFA's website and the American Hotel and Lodging Association (linked above).  

FIFA World CupAtlantaNews