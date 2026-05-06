Train derailment shuts roads in Juliette in Monroe County

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The Brief A train derailment involving a tractor-trailer caused multiple road closures in Monroe County early Wednesday morning. Highway 83 North at Berner Loop and Juliette Road are expected to remain closed for most of the day. Traffic is being redirected as officials work to assess the extent of the derailment.



A train derailment involving a tractor-trailer caused major road closures in Monroe County early Wednesday morning, according to emergency officials.

What we know:

Monroe County Emergency Services said the incident happened around 3 a.m. near Highway 83 North at Berner Loop and Juliette Road in Juliette.

Officials said both roads are closed and are expected to remain shut down for most of the day.

Traffic is being redirected at the intersection of Round Oak Juliette Road and Jarrell Plantation Road.

The extent of the derailment was not immediately known Wednesday morning.

FOX 5 Atlanta has reached out to officials for additional information. Check back for updates.