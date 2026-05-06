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Ludacris to be inducted into Music and Entertainment Walk of Fame

By
Published  May 6, 2026 7:48am EDT
Entertainment
FOX 5 Atlanta
article

Ludacris. Credit: Black Music & Entertainment Walk of Fame

The Brief

    • Atlanta rapper Ludacris will be inducted into the Black Music and Entertainment Walk of Fame next month.
    • Organizers said his music helped shape a generation and continues to inspire artists worldwide.
    • Former Atlanta Mayor Maynard Jackson and Jack the Rapper are also part of this year’s class.

ATLANTA - Atlanta hip-hop artist Ludacris has been named one of the newest inductees into the Black Music and Entertainment Walk of Fame.

What we know:

The Grammy Award-winning rapper, actor and entrepreneur will be honored during a ceremony on June 1 near Mercedes-Benz Stadium along Martin Luther King Jr. Drive and Northside Drive.

In an Instagram post announcing the honor, organizers said Ludacris’ music helped shape "the sound and spirit of a generation" while continuing to inspire artists around the world.

This year’s class of inductees also includes Bishop Paul S. Morton, Jack the Rapper and former Atlanta Mayor Maynard Jackson.

The Source

  • Information for this story came from a social media post by the Black Music & Entertainment Walk of Fame. 

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