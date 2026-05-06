Ludacris to be inducted into Music and Entertainment Walk of Fame
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ATLANTA - Atlanta hip-hop artist Ludacris has been named one of the newest inductees into the Black Music and Entertainment Walk of Fame.
What we know:
The Grammy Award-winning rapper, actor and entrepreneur will be honored during a ceremony on June 1 near Mercedes-Benz Stadium along Martin Luther King Jr. Drive and Northside Drive.
In an Instagram post announcing the honor, organizers said Ludacris’ music helped shape "the sound and spirit of a generation" while continuing to inspire artists around the world.
This year’s class of inductees also includes Bishop Paul S. Morton, Jack the Rapper and former Atlanta Mayor Maynard Jackson.