Ludacris to be inducted into Music and Entertainment Walk of Fame

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The Brief Atlanta rapper Ludacris will be inducted into the Black Music and Entertainment Walk of Fame next month. Organizers said his music helped shape a generation and continues to inspire artists worldwide. Former Atlanta Mayor Maynard Jackson and Jack the Rapper are also part of this year’s class.



Atlanta hip-hop artist Ludacris has been named one of the newest inductees into the Black Music and Entertainment Walk of Fame.

What we know:

The Grammy Award-winning rapper, actor and entrepreneur will be honored during a ceremony on June 1 near Mercedes-Benz Stadium along Martin Luther King Jr. Drive and Northside Drive.

In an Instagram post announcing the honor, organizers said Ludacris’ music helped shape "the sound and spirit of a generation" while continuing to inspire artists around the world.

This year’s class of inductees also includes Bishop Paul S. Morton, Jack the Rapper and former Atlanta Mayor Maynard Jackson.