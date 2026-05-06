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Kemp signs Georgia education package into law

By
Published  May 6, 2026 8:03am EDT
Georgia
FOX 5 Atlanta
Kemp signs Georgia education package into law

Kemp signs Georgia education package into law

Gov. Brian Kemp signed a major education package into law Wednesday, advancing new policies focused on literacy, math instruction and student safety in Georgia schools.

The Brief

    • Gov. Brian Kemp signed a sweeping education package focused on literacy, math and student safety.
    • The new laws include literacy coaches in schools, expanded math instruction and a wider cellphone ban.
    • Lawmakers said the measures are designed to improve student achievement across Georgia classrooms.

ATLANTA - Gov. Brian Kemp signed a major education package into law Wednesday, advancing new policies focused on literacy, math instruction and student safety in Georgia schools.

What we know:

Among the measures signed was House Bill 1193, known as the Georgia Early Literacy Act of 2026. The legislation was introduced in February and sponsored by Georgia House Speaker Jon Burns.

According to Burns, only one in three Georgia students can read at grade level by the end of third grade.

Under the new law, Georgia will place dedicated literacy coaches directly into schools, expand kindergarten offerings and create a statewide literacy task force.

The legislation is intended to strengthen reading skills early in a child’s education.

What they're saying:

"We’ll be making a generational difference in the lives of our children and for generations yet to come," Burns said during the signing ceremony.

Kemp also signed House Bill 1030, known as the Math Matters Act.

The law requires at least 60 minutes of core math instruction each day for students in fourth and fifth grades and supports advanced math courses beginning in sixth grade.

"This bill is an important step in shoring up our early education in critical math skills as we continue to see incredible growth and opportunity in the STEM fields," Gov. Kemp said. "We know the students of today need strong foundations in math and science to become tomorrow’s leaders."

Another measure signed by Kemp expands Georgia’s ban on personal electronic devices in schools.

House Bill 109 extends the cellphone ban to high school campuses. Similar restrictions were already in place in Georgia’s K-8 schools.

The law includes exceptions for students with health, safety or other authorized needs.

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The Source

  • FOX 5 Atlanta attended the signing ceremony on Wednesday. Information for this story also came from the governor's story (linked above). 

GeorgiaEducationNews