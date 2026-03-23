Bill to ban cell phones in high schools passes Senate

The Brief A new bill that would ban cellphones in Georgia high schools is now headed to Governor Brian Kemp's desk following a successful Senate vote on Monday. This legislation seeks to extend a current statewide prohibition already in place for public school students in grades K-8.



A bill that would ban cellphones in high schools across the state is now headed to Governor Brian Kemp's desk. The Senate passed the measure on Monday.

What we know:

Last year, the Georgia Assembly passed a statewide prohibition on all electronic personal devices during class hours for public school students in grades K through 8. This new bill would extend that same ban to high school students.

State Representative Scott Hilton (R-48), whose district includes Peachtree Corners, introduced both measures. He says that keeping devices out of students’ hands when they should be learning will help kids focus.

The bill does include exceptions for students with disabilities.

What we don't know:

At this time, Governor Kemp has not said whether he plans to sign the bill into law.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as they become available.