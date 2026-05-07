Is hantavirus the next COVID-19? What experts are saying

The Brief Health officials are monitoring two Georgia residents who returned from a cruise ship linked to a deadly hantavirus outbreak. The rare Andes strain has killed three people and infected at least eight others, sparking an international containment effort.



Two people are back in Georgia under health monitoring after a hantavirus outbreak on a cruise ship left three people dead and several others infected.

Georgia health monitoring

What we know:

State health officials confirmed two passengers from the affected cruise ship are back in Georgia and are being monitored for signs of the virus. Both individuals currently remain symptom-free, according to the health department. Experts noted that while the virus is serious, the incubation period can last as long as six weeks, requiring an extended period of observation for those potentially exposed.

Global hantavirus outbreak

What we don't know:

While three deaths and eight infections are confirmed, officials are still racing to track possible exposures across multiple countries. It remains unclear how many people may have been exposed before passengers left the ship. Additionally, the exact condition of a KLM flight attendant reportedly hospitalized in the Netherlands after contact with an infected passenger has not been fully detailed.

Andes virus strain

The backstory:

The outbreak involves the Andes strain of hantavirus, which is unique because it is one of the only versions known to spread between humans. This specific incident likely began when a couple was exposed to infected rodents while bird-watching in Argentina. Although the virus has a high fatality rate, Emory University experts and World Health Organization officials emphasized that it is not as transmissible as COVID-19 and the general public risk remains low.

Containing the spread

What's next:

Health officials will continue the 42-day monitoring period for the two Georgians to ensure they remain healthy. Globally, nearly 150 people remain in isolation as the World Health Organization works on aggressive contact tracing. Experts say the outbreak should remain limited if international public health measures are strictly followed and information is shared accurately.