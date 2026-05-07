Man charged with distributing child pornography in Franklin Springs

The Brief The Franklin County Sheriff's Office arrested Tidus Parker on six criminal charges related to the distribution of child pornography. Investigators from the Georgia Bureau of Investigation and the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children assisted in the weeks-long investigation. Authorities executed a search warrant Thursday at a home located at 224 College Heights in Franklin Springs.



The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office arrested a man Thursday and charged him with distributing child pornography following a weeks-long investigation at a Franklin Springs home.

Franklin Springs search warrant

What we know:

The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office, with help from the Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI), executed a search warrant Thursday at a home on College Heights in Franklin Springs, just east of Emmanuel University. The search was prompted by a tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC).

Tidus Parker was arrested and faces six criminal charges related to the distribution of child pornography.

What they're saying:

Sheriff Scott Andrews thanked the Franklin Springs Police Department and GBI digital forensic investigators for their help in the case.

What we don't know:

Authorities have not yet released Parker’s age or a specific court date for his initial appearance. While the investigation is ongoing, officials have not specified the exact nature of the digital evidence seized during the search.

What's next:

Sheriff Andrews stated that additional criminal charges will be forthcoming as the investigation continues. GBI digital forensic investigators remain involved in the process of reviewing evidence gathered from the College Heights home.