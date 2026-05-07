Fulton County Schools Canvas software data accessed in breach

The Brief Fulton County Schools is alerting families of a nationwide cybersecurity incident involving Canvas, a software platform provided by technology vendor Instructure. While the software remains operational, the vendor confirmed that unauthorized parties may have accessed user data, including names and internal district messages. District officials report that sensitive information such as social security numbers, passwords, and financial data were not involved in the breach.



Fulton County Schools officials are investigating a nationwide data breach after a technology vendor reported that student and staff information may have been accessed.

Fulton County cybersecurity breach

What we know:

The district was notified by the company Instructure regarding a cybersecurity incident affecting their software product, Canvas.

The vendor confirmed that names and internal messages were among the data potentially accessed during the event.

Canvas software security

By the numbers:

Canvas remains fully operational for students and teachers despite the reported security flaw.

Instructure reports that passwords, social security numbers, and financial details were not part of the accessed data.

Protecting district data

What we don't know:

The district has not yet confirmed the specific number of families in Fulton County whose data was compromised.

Officials are still waiting for more information from the vendor to determine the full scope of the nationwide incident.

Next steps for families

What you can do:

District leaders are monitoring the situation and will provide direct updates to any families specifically impacted by the breach.

Parents can find additional details and ongoing updates by visiting the official Fulton County Schools website.