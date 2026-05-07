Serial felon sentenced to federal prison for Atlanta drugs

The Brief An Atlanta man with eight prior felony convictions will spend 10 years in federal prison for trafficking fentanyl and other drugs. Usoro McWhorter was caught throwing heroin out of an apartment window as federal agents raided a drug house in early 2025. Law enforcement seized kilos of meth, cocaine, and a loaded rifle from the scene of the investigation.



An Atlanta man with a long history of drug crimes was sentenced to 10 years in prison Thursday for his role in a major fentanyl and methamphetamine distribution ring.

Atlanta drug trafficking sentence

What we know:

Usoro E. McWhorter, 48, was sentenced by U.S. District Judge Eleanor L. Ross to a decade in federal prison followed by five years of supervised release. The sentence comes after the Atlanta man pleaded guilty to conspiring to possess and distribute controlled substances.

Federal agents say McWhorter acted as a lookout for Omari Nicks, who was selling drugs from an Atlanta apartment. During a raid on Feb. 6, 2025, agents caught McWhorter dumping 100 grams of heroin out of a window to try and hide it. Inside the home, investigators found two kilograms of meth, a kilogram of cocaine, 50 grams of fentanyl, and a loaded AR-15-style rifle.

Investigation into drug sales

What we don't know:

The court records do not specify exactly how long the drug operation had been active before the February 2025 raid. While officials noted that some customers traveled from as far as Bartow County, the full scale of the distribution network across north Georgia has not been released.

Repeat offender history

The backstory:

McWhorter is a serial felon with eight previous convictions, most of which involved selling drugs. His accomplice, Omari A. Nicks, 47, is already serving a sentence of 12 years and six months for his role in the operation. Nicks was sentenced in August 2025 after he tried to flee the raid by jumping out of a third-story window, resulting in a fall and his immediate arrest.

Law enforcement impact

What they're saying:

"This serial convicted felon sold deadly quantities of fentanyl, methamphetamine, and other drugs from an Atlanta apartment and dumped heroin out of a window in a failed attempt to evade seizure by law enforcement," said U.S. Attorney Theodore S. Hertzberg. "McWhorter’s and Nicks’s lengthy sentences are the result of close collaboration between federal and local law enforcement officers committed to aggressive prosecutions of drug traffickers in north Georgia."

"An individual with eight prior convictions who continues to traffic drugs demonstrates a clear disregard for the law and for human life," said Jae W. Chung, Special Agent in Charge of the DEA Atlanta Field Division. "Through strong collaboration with our law enforcement partners, we were able to bring this case forward and ensure accountability. Together, we remain committed to removing repeat offenders who threaten the safety and well-being of our communities."

"The recent federal conviction and 10-year sentence of a fentanyl distributor underscore the devastating impact this drug continues to have on our communities. Fentanyl trafficking fuels addiction, overdoses, and loss of life at an alarming rate," said Major Mark Mayton of the Bartow-Cartersville Drug Task Force. "This sentence reflects the seriousness of the offense and the commitment of law enforcement and the judicial system to hold those responsible accountable. We remain dedicated to working with our partners to combat the spread of fentanyl and protect the safety and well-being of our citizens."

"The Cartersville Police Department has always taken an aggressive approach to drug enforcement, and this case was no different. It really is a shining example of what happens when local and federal law enforcement work together to achieve a common goal. This collaborative effort created a true local impact by dismantling an illicit pipeline of drugs and firearms into not only our community, but all of the communities that these defendants sought to exploit," said Chief Kevin Cloninger of the Cartersville Police Department.