Stolen Pokémon cards lead to Acworth man's arrest

article

The Brief Gwinnett County police said thousands of dollars worth of stolen Pokémon cards were recovered after a burglary investigation. Detectives arrested an Acworth man after they said he tried to sell the stolen cards to another store. The suspect now faces several charges, including burglary and firearm-related offenses.



Looks like Team Rocket didn’t make it very far in Gwinnett County.

What we know:

Detectives with the Gwinnett County Police Department said they arrested an Acworth man accused of stealing thousands of dollars worth of Pokémon cards during a burglary investigation.

Police said detectives identified Oscar Reyes Montero Stewart, 33, as a possible suspect while investigating the case. According to investigators, Stewart later attempted to sell the stolen Pokémon cards to another store. During that transaction, police said he was arrested on an outstanding warrant out of Cobb County.

Detectives later executed a search warrant at Stewart’s property.

Stewart is charged with second-degree burglary, second-degree criminal damage to property, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime and possession of tools during the commission of a crime.

What you can do:

Police are asking anyone with information about the case to contact detectives at 770-513-5300 or Crime Stoppers Atlanta at 404-577-TIPS.