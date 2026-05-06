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Car crashes into Kroger on Wesley Chapel Road

By
Published  May 6, 2026 5:00pm EDT
Decatur
FOX 5 Atlanta
article

An SUV crashed into the side of a Decatur Kroger on May 6, 2026. (FOX 5)

The Brief

    • An SUV crashed into the side of a Decatur grocery store Wednesday afternoon.
    • The vehicle drove into the building directly under the pharmacy sign at the Kroger on Wesley Chapel Road.
    • Emergency crews and police tape were seen at the store around 4:30 p.m., though injury details have not been released.

DECATUR, Ga. - Police are investigating after a vehicle crashed into the side of a Decatur grocery store on Wednesday afternoon. 

What we know:

DeKalb County police confirmed they are responding to the Kroger on Wesley Chapel Road in Decatur around 4:30 p.m.

FOX 5 crews on scene sent video showing an SUV crashed into the building under the pharmacy sign.

Footage shows the vehicle plowed into a line of shopping carts. An ambulance and police tape are also visible. 

Image 1 of 2

An SUV crashed into the side of a Decatur Kroger on May 6, 2026. (FOX 5)

What we don't know:

Authorities have not provided further information on what led to the crash or whether any injuries were reported. 

The Source: Information in this article comes from FOX 5 crews on scene and the DeKalb County Police Department. 

DecaturCrime and Public SafetyNews