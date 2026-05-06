Car crashes into Kroger on Wesley Chapel Road

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The Brief An SUV crashed into the side of a Decatur grocery store Wednesday afternoon. The vehicle drove into the building directly under the pharmacy sign at the Kroger on Wesley Chapel Road. Emergency crews and police tape were seen at the store around 4:30 p.m., though injury details have not been released.



Police are investigating after a vehicle crashed into the side of a Decatur grocery store on Wednesday afternoon.

What we know:

DeKalb County police confirmed they are responding to the Kroger on Wesley Chapel Road in Decatur around 4:30 p.m.

FOX 5 crews on scene sent video showing an SUV crashed into the building under the pharmacy sign.

Footage shows the vehicle plowed into a line of shopping carts. An ambulance and police tape are also visible.

Image 1 of 2 ▼ An SUV crashed into the side of a Decatur Kroger on May 6, 2026. (FOX 5)

What we don't know:

Authorities have not provided further information on what led to the crash or whether any injuries were reported.