Car crashes into Kroger on Wesley Chapel Road
DECATUR, Ga. - Police are investigating after a vehicle crashed into the side of a Decatur grocery store on Wednesday afternoon.
What we know:
DeKalb County police confirmed they are responding to the Kroger on Wesley Chapel Road in Decatur around 4:30 p.m.
FOX 5 crews on scene sent video showing an SUV crashed into the building under the pharmacy sign.
Footage shows the vehicle plowed into a line of shopping carts. An ambulance and police tape are also visible.
An SUV crashed into the side of a Decatur Kroger on May 6, 2026. (FOX 5)
What we don't know:
Authorities have not provided further information on what led to the crash or whether any injuries were reported.
The Source: Information in this article comes from FOX 5 crews on scene and the DeKalb County Police Department.