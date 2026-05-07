Paulding County detectives: 1,400 files found in child exploitation bust

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The Brief Paulding County detectives arrested Daniel Esquivel after a monthslong investigation into child sexual abuse material. Investigators say they found more than 1,400 videos and photos after receiving tips from national child protection organizations. Esquivel faces 30 counts of sexual exploitation of children as detectives work to see if the material was shared.



Daniel Esquivel faces dozens of charges after Paulding County sheriff’s detectives found more than 1,000 files showing child sexual abuse material at his home.

Paulding County investigation

What we know:

The Paulding County Sheriff’s Office began a monthslong investigation in January after receiving tips from the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children and Internet Crimes Against Children. Detectives said the tips involved 117 files, which led them to Esquivel through email, phone, and IP address data.

Investigators said they found 193 clips of child sexual abuse material after reviewing those initial files. On April 1, deputies served a search warrant at Esquivel’s home and seized several electronic devices.

Arrest and charges

What we don't know:

Esquivel is currently charged with 30 counts of sexual exploitation of children. While he remains in custody, the sheriff’s office said the investigation is ongoing to determine if the material was shared with other people.

Evidence by the numbers

By the numbers:

According to the sheriff's office, the total evidence gathered from the devices and initial tips includes more than 1,400 videos and photos. This total includes more than 300 animated photos showing child-like people. Esquivel reportedly told detectives he may have had 300 additional videos in his possession.

Impact on investigators

What they're saying:

Sheriff’s officials said these types of cases take an emotional toll on the staff. "Their dedication, commitment, and professionalism do not go unnoticed," the office said in a statement. They also issued a warning to others, stating they will find those who commit these crimes.