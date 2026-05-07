Hart County deputies capture man wanted for multiple felonies in Ohio

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The Brief A 42-year-old man from Eastanollee was arrested Wednesday in Hart County on multiple felony sex crime warrants out of Ohio. Anthony William Savko faces two counts of rape and other charges involving a minor after being located by deputies on Knox Bridge Crossing. Officials in Stark County, Ohio, confirmed the warrants and intend to extradite Savko from the Hart County Jail.



Hart County deputies arrested an Eastanollee man Wednesday on Knox Bridge Crossing after discovering he was wanted for several felony sex crimes in Ohio.

Hart County arrest

What we know:

Deputies with the Hart County Sheriff’s Office found Anthony William Savko, 42, at a location on Knox Bridge Crossing Wednesday. After making contact, deputies learned Savko had four active felony warrants out of Stark County, Ohio.

Ohio felony charges

By the numbers:

Savko is charged with four counts: two counts of rape, one count of gross sexual imposition and one count of unlawful sexual conduct with a minor. Stark County officials confirmed the warrants and told Georgia deputies they would extradite him on these charges.

Custody and extradition

What's next:

Deputies took Savko to the Hart County Jail without any trouble. He will remain there while awaiting transport back to Ohio to face the felony charges.

Ongoing investigation

What we don't know:

The sheriff's office did not say what led deputies to Savko's location on Knox Bridge Crossing. It is also unclear when the alleged crimes in Ohio occurred or when the extradition process will begin.