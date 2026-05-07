Hart County deputies capture man wanted for multiple felonies in Ohio
HART COUNTY, Ga. - Hart County deputies arrested an Eastanollee man Wednesday on Knox Bridge Crossing after discovering he was wanted for several felony sex crimes in Ohio.
Hart County arrest
What we know:
Deputies with the Hart County Sheriff’s Office found Anthony William Savko, 42, at a location on Knox Bridge Crossing Wednesday. After making contact, deputies learned Savko had four active felony warrants out of Stark County, Ohio.
Ohio felony charges
By the numbers:
Savko is charged with four counts: two counts of rape, one count of gross sexual imposition and one count of unlawful sexual conduct with a minor. Stark County officials confirmed the warrants and told Georgia deputies they would extradite him on these charges.
Custody and extradition
What's next:
Deputies took Savko to the Hart County Jail without any trouble. He will remain there while awaiting transport back to Ohio to face the felony charges.
Ongoing investigation
What we don't know:
The sheriff's office did not say what led deputies to Savko's location on Knox Bridge Crossing. It is also unclear when the alleged crimes in Ohio occurred or when the extradition process will begin.
The Source: The information in this story was gathered from the Hart County Sheriff’s Office, who explained the details of the arrest in an official statement from Sheriff Chris Carroll.