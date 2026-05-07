Dog the Bounty Hunter: Duane Chapman spotted in Cobb County

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The Brief Reality TV star Duane "Dog" Chapman assisted law enforcement in Cobb County Thursday to apprehend an unidentified individual. The high-profile bounty hunter was spotted on the streets alongside police, sparking significant attention across local social media platforms. Chapman, who now works with a Georgia-based bail bond company, reportedly encouraged the captured individual to change his life.



Duane "Dog" Chapman joined law enforcement on the streets of Cobb County on Wednesday to help bring a person to justice.

Cobb County law enforcement assist

What we know:

Duane Chapman, famously known as "Dog the Bounty Hunter," was active in Cobb County on Thursday. He was seen working with local law enforcement to bring a man into custody.

On social media, Chapman posted the video where he told the young man to settle down and change his life while he still has the chance.

The Cobb County Police Department confirmed his presence, noting that having the bounty hunter in the area "tracks" with their reputation for busting criminals.

Unidentified person in custody

What we don't know:

It is currently not clear who was taken into custody during the operation. Authorities have not yet released the specific charges the individual was wanted on.

Andrew Luster capture and TV fame

The backstory:

Chapman rose to international fame after the 2003 capture of Andrew Luster, a convicted serial rapist and heir to the Max Factor fortune who had fled to Mexico. This led to the hit series "Dog the Bounty Hunter," which premiered in 2004.

Chapman is known for his signature look and his use of non-lethal weapons, as a prior felony conviction prevents him from carrying a firearm. He often uses a spiritual approach to fugitive recovery, offering advice and prayer to those he catches.

Local police social media reactions

What they're saying:

The Powder Springs Police Department shared a lighthearted post on social media about the visit. "Apparently Dog the Bounty Hunter was right around the corner from us and he didn’t even stop by to say hey?!" the department posted. They joked that next time he is in the area, he should stop by for a "gas station snack run with the squad."

Future Georgia bounty operations

What's next:

Chapman has recently begun working with a bail bond company based out of Georgia. Residents may see more of the reality star as he continues his fugitive recovery missions within the state.